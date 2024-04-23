Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Taiwan rocked by dozens of earthquakes, strongest hits 6.3 magnitude

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Taiwan was hit by a major 6.3 magnitude earthquake early Tuesday, causing a series of tremors. The first significant quake, measuring 5.5 magnitude, shook Taipei around 5:08 pm local time (1:08 pm UAE time). Two powerful aftershocks struck around 2:30 am local time (10:30 pm UAE time of the previous day).

The quake originated in eastern Hualien at 2:26 am, prompting the fire department to dispatch teams for assessments. No casualties were reported initially.

This adds to a series of recent quakes, including a 7.2 magnitude tremor earlier this month in Hualien, with hundreds of aftershocks. A previous 7.4 magnitude quake on April 3 led to landslides, claiming 17 lives.

Taiwan, prone to earthquakes due to its location between tectonic plates, faces ongoing seismic challenges. Efforts continue to assess damage and ensure safety.

