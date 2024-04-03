Taiwan struck by 7.7 magnitude earthquake

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, causing power outages, collapsing buildings, landslides, and tsunami warnings in southern Japan and the Philippines.

This is Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years, hitting the tourist city of Hualien at 7:58 AM on April 3. The quake killed four people and injured at least 50 people as of this writing.

The first floor of a huge five-story building in Hualien City collapsed, causing the structure to lean at a 45-degree angle.

According to Taiwan’s Centre for Science and Technology (CST), many train lines, schools, and workplaces were also damaged across the city.

One of these is the Dachingsui tunnel, where many people and vehicles were reported to be trapped underground.

CST later reported that Taiwan experienced over 15 aftershocks with a magnitude of over 4.0, but these have been receding.