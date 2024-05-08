Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Metro Red Line to resume normal operations soon

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the anticipated date for restoring normal operations of the Dubai Metro’s Red Line, scheduled for May 28, 2024.

According to RTA, the stations affected by the recent extreme weather conditions that hit the UAE on April 16, 2024, will resume normal operations after completing all maintenance and safety tests, ensuring that these stations are ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency.

These stations are ONPASSIVE, Equiti, mashreq, and Energy.

Furthermore, RTA reminds the public that there are direct shuttle bus services running between Business Bay and Al Khail metro stations; and Business Bay and Dubai Internet City Stations. This is to accommodate commuters affected by the metro stations that are temporarily closed.

