Metro passengers will not need to switch trains in Jabal Ali starting April 15 – RTA Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Keolis, is upgrading the Red Line of Dubai’s Metro Network. Starting April 15, passengers coming from Centrepoint to the UAE Exchange Station and the Expo 2020 Station route will no longer be switching stations at the Jabal Ali Metro Station.

Instead, trains coming from the UAE Exchange Station and the Expo 2020 Station will directly travel to the Centrepoint route, respectively. To be specific, this new upgrade introduces two direct routes, which are the following:

Centrepoint to UAE Exchange

Centrepoint to Expo 2020 Station

This strategic enhancement is a key part of RTA's commitment to improving trip schedules, punctuality, and operational efficiency, while enhancing the journey experience for Public Transport users.

To support this initiative, RTA will also be maximizing flashing train information on platform screens, announcements on train arrivals, and additional staff for guidance.

In a press release by the RTA, Hassan Al-Mutawa, Director of the Train Operations Department said, “This initiative will contribute to reducing congestion at stations and waiting times, thus improving the passenger experience. It will also lead to savings in energy consumption due to reducing the number of kilometers traveled by trains, reducing energy consumption during operation, and using the number of trains.”

What changed?

Before, passengers using the Red Line coming from Centrepoint to Ibn Battuta, Energy, Danube, and UAE Exchange are advised to switch trains at the Jabal Ali Metro Station.

Meanwhile, the passengers who will be going to The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park, and EXPO 2020 will continue their travels.