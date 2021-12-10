Feature

LOOK: Filipina working mom in Australia graduates summa cum laude in law school 

Photo courtesy of Zarah Denese Magpantay Tenorio Ramoso via ABS CBN News

A working Filipina mother in Australia has made her family proud after finishing her degree in law with flying colors. 

Zarah Magpantay, 29, was able to finish her degree with the highest honors Summa Cum Laude. 

In an ABS-CBN report, Magpantay said that language has been a big challenge for her in pursuing a degree in Charles Darwin University, Australia. 

“Sobrang overwhelmed po ako, dati pangarap ko lang, ngayon nandito na. Walang hanggang pasasalamat kay Lord dahil palagi po Niya akong ginagabayan,” Magpantay told ABS-CBN News. 

Magpantay added that achieving her dreams is not an easy journey. 

“Pinakamahirap po siguro yung pag manage ng time. I had to work full-time , alagaan yung anak ko, at mag-aral ng full-time,” she said.

The Filipina mom added that there was even a point when she felt the need to give up on her dreams. 

Magpantay graduated last September 2021. 

