A true modern bloom: Harvey Cenit unveils new collection at Fashion Factor

Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Harvey Cenit has unveiled a breathtaking collection at Fashion Factor’s 10th anniversary, inspired by the concept of a flower in full bloom—an artistic fusion of past and present.

His designs celebrate the vibrancy of a modern woman, blending the grace of 1950s and 1960s silhouettes with contemporary boldness.

In an exclusive interview, he described: “Like a flower in full bloom, this harmonious blend of old and new, a fusion of grace and strength, rooted in history but always evolving. Timeless style, yet distinctly her own, embracing vintage lines with a contemporary edge.”

Each piece inspires women to embrace the elegance of the past with confidence while boldly moving toward a future full of limitless opportunities.

“Here’s to the women who wear the past with pride and step forward with endless possibilities. A true modern bloom,” he added.

Cenit’s collection captures the essence of transformation, much like a flower that flourishes with time. The pieces exude timeless elegance while reflecting the fearless, independent spirit of today’s fashion-forward woman. With a meticulous balance of classic refinement and avant-garde innovation, his collection stood out as a highlight of the prestigious global fashion competition.

However, the road to preparing for this special edition was both rewarding and challenging for Cenit. “It was a lot, and an awakening—it made me realize how blessed I am with amazing friends who were there to support me,” he told The Filipino Times.

Fashion Factor is an international fashion competition in Dubai that empowers emerging and established designers by providing a global platform to showcase their creativity and talent.

Cenit, The Filipino Times Awards 2016 Most Promising Designer of the Year, was hailed as the Grand Champion of Fashion Factor’s third season. Being invited every season has been a testament to his artistry and dedication, reinforcing his place among the region’s most respected designers.

This time, he sees his participation as a meaningful milestone, lauding the platform for its mission-driven commitment to nurturing young talents.

“It’s more than a fashion show event. They have a mission to help young talents grow. That’s what I love about Fashion Factor, they have the passion and every season gets better,” he said.

Filipino fashion on the global stage

Cenit also believes that Filipino talent is steadily gaining recognition worldwide.

“Filipinos have always been great at whatever passion they pursue. So you wouldn’t be expecting less when you talk about Filipino talent. Filipino talent is getting bigger every time. We are slowly getting recognized by other nationalities. Our followers are not just Filipinos, but a lot of other nationalities,” he noted.

For those looking to break into the global fashion scene, the designer offers invaluable advice: “Have faith in God. Have faith in yourself. Fight for the things that are meant to be yours. When you fail, get back up! Keep chasing your dreams.”

Driven by timeless elegance and a passion for uplifting young talents, Cenit remains a proud symbol of Filipino excellence in the fashion world.