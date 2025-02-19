Pinoy talent shines at UAE’s ‘Fashion Factor’

Filipino talent and creativity were once again highlighted at this year’s 10th-anniversary edition of Fashion Factor. Making its return to this dynamic stage, Aaronic Atelier distinguished itself with a unique blend of spirituality and cultural heritage, captivating audiences with pieces that tell a story of “divine love.”

Founded by twin brothers Aaron and Ahqui Escatron Cadenas, Aaronic Atelier presented its latest collection titled “Infinite Divine Love” at the Fashion Factor event held on February 15-16 in Dubai.

In an exclusive interview, Aaron described their theme as “deeply transformative,” representing a journey — a spirit walk — where one navigates through the darkness, ultimately finding comfort and warmth in the light of God’s love.

“At its core, Aaronic Atelier collection can serve as a visual testament that no matter how deep the night, divine love is always present, leading the soul toward its true light,” Aaron said.

He explained that Aaron Atelier expressed this journey through contrasts: shadowy, structured elements representing struggle and uncertainty, shifting to flowing, radiant designs that symbolize divine grace and revelation.

According to Aaron, sustainability is an essential part of their process, noting that it is their responsibility as designers to “rethink and redesign garments to create better versions of them.”

“In particular, some pieces in our collection come from our archive — we rework and redesign them to complement the concept while also reducing costs. This approach not only aligns with our creative vision but also reflects our commitment to sustainability as both fashion designers and entrepreneurs.”

Aaron shared that presenting the collection was not easy, but their teamwork as twins made it easier to turn their inspiration into designs.

“Hard work and presence of mind are essential. Our closeness strengthens our creative process, and we are deeply grateful that God allows us to bring our dream collection to life, reflecting His goodness,” he said.

Looking ahead, Aaronic Atelier aims to expand its reach by fusing Filipino heritage with contemporary fashion.

“We aspire to bring Filipino heritage and spiritual symbolism to a broader audience,” Aaron said. Exciting projects on the horizon, he revealed, may include partnerships with artisans, sustainable initiatives, and immersive runway experiences that embody the journey of creativity and resilience.

“From the beginning, the brand sought to merge traditional craftsmanship with modern design, creating pieces that are both culturally rich and contemporary. With each collection, the brand has refined its identity — moving beyond aesthetics to convey deeper narratives, such as the journey of the spirit through darkness into divine love,” Aaron noted.

He added that over the years, Aaronic Atelier has grown from a passion project into a well-known fashion house, recognized for its detailed designs, meaningful stories, and spiritually inspired themes.

Its impressive list of clients now includes Hollywood stars such as Derek Hough, Philippine artist Jonalyn Viray, and actress Ruffa Gutierrez as well as distinguished beauty queens — Miss Universe Vietnam H’Hen Niê, Miss Universe Bahrain Shereen Ahmed, Miss World Morocco Sonia Ait Mansour, Miss World Philippines Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Grand Argentina 2022 Camila Barraza, Miss Supranational 2024 Victoria Larsen, and Miss Universe Philippines Oriental Mindoro Rechel in Dubai.

“Through international showcases, collaborations, and innovative designs, Aaronic Atelier continues to push creative boundaries while staying true to its core vision of faith, heritage, and artistry,” Aaron said.