Meet the judges for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2025

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Awards 2025 honored the brightest minds who contributed to shaping the region’s infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable growth. Held on February 14, 2025, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, the event centered on the theme “Sustainable Development, Technological Innovation, and Cultural Preservation in Engineering and Architecture.”

Behind the prestigious accolades was a panel of distinguished judges—experts in their respective fields—who played a vital role in selecting this year’s awardees. With decades of experience, these industry leaders brought technical expertise, keen insights, and a shared passion for excellence to the selection process.

Their collective efforts ensured that the awards recognized professionals who continue to push boundaries in engineering and architecture, showcasing Filipino talent in the Middle East.

Meet the esteemed judges who helped shape the TFT Watchlist Awards 2025:

Engr. Sheryl G. De La Peña

Engr. Sheryl G. De La Peña is a PMP-certified professional, ASEAN Engineer, and life member of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers-UAE (PICE-UAE) whose expertise has left a lasting mark on the UAE’s construction landscape, holding 18 years of experience. As a Senior Quantity Surveyor and Contracts Administrator at Trojan General Contracting, she has played a pivotal role in delivering multi-million-dollar community and mixed-use developments across both private and government sectors.

A leader in her field, Engr. De La Peña is the immediate past president of PICE-UAE and currently serves as the secretary of the Philippine Institute of Chartered Quantity Surveyors (PICQS) UAE-Oman Chapter, where she also holds a technical membership.

Her mastery in cost and contract management and quantity surveying allows her to navigate the complexities of high-value projects with precision and efficiency.

Engr. Marlon B. Hipolito

Engr. Marlon B. Hipolito has dedicated his career to shaping the future of electrical engineering. With 24 years of experience, including 17 years in the UAE and Qatar, he has set the standard for electrical engineering and project management.

As Project Manager at Watermaster Technical Services Co. L.L.C. in Dubai, he ensures top-tier engineering solutions while upholding the highest professional standards. Beyond his technical expertise, Engr. Hipolito is a dedicated advocate for professional growth and community service. As the president of the Integrated Institute of Electrical Engineers (IIEE) – UAE Chapter, he spearheaded projects that earned national recognition, including Best Bigay Liwanag Project and 1st Runner-Up for Brigada Eskwela.

Aside from holding the prestigious Professional Electrical Engineer license in the Philippines and the ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineer certification, Engr. Hipolito is also an active member of Filipino Social Club (FilSoc-UAE), Philippine Professional Organization (PPO-UAE), and IIEE-UAE, continuously championing the advancement of Filipino engineers worldwide.

Engr. Rafael C. Lontoc

With over 20 years of expertise, Engr. Rafael Lontoc is a driving force in electronics and communications engineering. As Regional Support Manager for Cyviz AS, he leads system implementation, project supervision, and service management across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META).

A Professional Electronics Engineer, ASEAN Engineer, PMP, and AVIXA CTS-certified specialist, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Batangas State University; an MBA from University of West London, where he graduated top of his class; and a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership. Currently, he is pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration at Westcliff University.

Beyond his corporate role, he serves as Chairman of the PPO-UAE and has spearheaded key industry initiatives, including the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-UAE’s first International AI Conference in 2023.

His achievements have earned him multiple recognitions, including The Filipino Times Watchlist as a Top Filipino Electronics Engineer in the Middle East in 2023 and 2024, IEEE senior member grade, PMI UAE’s Volunteer of the Year in 2023, and a spot among the 10 Outstanding Electronics Engineers in the Philippines for 2024. Most recently, he was honored with the 2024 PFPA Distinction Award for the ECE Profession.

Engr. Florencio C. Lopez Jr.

Engr. Florencio C. Lopez Jr. is a multi-awarded chemical engineer and petrochemical expert with 23 years of experience in plant design, operations, and process engineering. Currently the Sr. Process Engineering Specialist/Chief Engineer at ADNOC Borouge, he has played a key role in commissioning advanced polymer technologies.

A scholar of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), he graduated cum laude at Batangas State University an ranked 8th in the 2001 Chemical Engineering Licensure Exam. His expertise has taken him from JG Summit Petrochemical Co. (Philippines) to Titan Petchem (Malaysia) and now the UAE, where he became the first Filipino chemical engineer in Borouge.

Engr. Lopez has earned multiple innovation awards, co-authored international research, and continues to mentor young engineers, serving as the 2024 Chapter President of the Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers-UAE. Adding to his achievements, he is also a two-time TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects awardee (2023-2024) and a 2019 Engineer of the Year finalist.

Arch. Woderick M. Pareja

With 17 years of experience in the UAE, Arch. Woderick M. Pareja has also contributed to shaping the region’s architectural landscape. As a Senior and Lead Architect at Obermeyer Middle East GmBH, he serves as a Project Management Consultant and Technical Advisor, overseeing mega projects from design development to construction supervision. His portfolio spans hospitals, educational institutions, religious edifices, commercial structures, and expansive malls, reflecting his deep expertise in large-scale developments.

Arch. Pareja is a graduate of BS Architecture at Bicol University and MS Construction Management at Polytechnic University of the Philippines. He is also a Chartered Member of the Royal Institute of British Architects and among the 2023 TFT Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East awardee.

Beyond his professional achievements, he is a committed community leader, serving as the incoming chairman of the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, an adviser for the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Abu Dhabi Chapter, and immediate past president of UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter. His dedication extends to Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi, Hermanos Int’l, and APO Emarat 121, embodying his passion for service and the empowerment of fellow Filipino professionals in the UAE.

Engr. Leif Marvin Valeros

An Technical Support Engineer at Keri Systems Middle East FZCO, Engr. Leif Marvin Valeros has over 15 years of experience providing advanced technical solutions.

He is a graduate of Saint Louis University and currently serves as the president of the UAE Chapter of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP), fostering professional growth among Filipino engineers in the region. His extensive experience in systems engineering and project implementation has solidified his reputation as a leading figure in the industry.

These esteemed engineers and architects not only shape the UAE’s landscape but also inspire and empower future professionals in the field. Their expertise in sustainable development, innovation, and cultural preservation added immense value to the awarding process, ensuring its credibility and prestige. As industry leaders, they continue to elevate standards, mentor aspiring talents, and pave the way for more Filipino professionals to excel in the Middle East.