MEET THE PEOPLE BEHIND BANGKOTA PAVILION: Team Philippines tells the Filipino story to the world

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Ambassador to UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana lead the Philippines in bringing to life the 4,000-year story of Filipinos to the world.

DTI Secretary and Commissioner General Ramon Lopez underscored the relevance of the Philippine participation in the Expo in enhancing the presence of the country in the global marketplace and instilling pride in the Overseas Filipinos in the UAE and from all over the world.

DTI Assistant Secretary and Alternate Commissioner-General Rosvi Gaetos, meanwhile, oversees the Philippine participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai to deliver a Philippine Pavilion as envisioned by the Creative Team and one that represents the global Filipino.

As the Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana is keen to maximizing business opportunities in the UAE and strengthen economic and cultural ties.

DTI Secretary Lopez, Asst. Secretary Gaetos, and Amb. Quintana lead PH in bringing to life the 4,000-year story of Filipinos to the world. Read more here: https://t.co/N9l3I3LlHo#FollowTheJourney #Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE #PhilippinesExpo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/NaeeX7uBUW — Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai (@2020Philippines) May 27, 2021