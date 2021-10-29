Albie Casiño says ex Andi Eigenmann never apologized to him, calls her ‘super fat’

Actor Albie Casiño said in her no-holds-barred livestream sessions of “Pinoy Big Brother” last October 26 that his ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann never apologized to him after their past controversy.

“I think it’s been long enough. It’s okay for me to talk about it. I guess she moved on. So, right, I can finally talk about it now. I don’t mind and I guess I’ll be no holds barred if they ask,” Albie said in a Kumu livestream.

“I’m kind of tired of covering up for her, bro, you know what I mean? I’m not gonna hold my tongue so you can look good anymore,” he added.

The actor also called Andi “super fat.”

“And my friends just saw her in Siargao and they said she’s super fat so that makes me super happy. I don’t know if that’s bad of me. But it brings me great joy to know she gained a lot of weight now.”

He appeared to be unforgiving for his ex-girlfriend: “If she tries to talk, I’m just going to look at her like she has poop on her shirt. That’s all I’m going to do. Because I don’t know, man. I was open to giving her a chance to apologize but she never did apologize.”

To recall, Andi had claimed that Albie was the father of her first daughter Ellie in 2011.

The issue became controversial when Albie’s family asked for a DNA test to confirm that Andi’s child belongs to the young actor.

Due to the controversy, Albie was removed from some of his big showbiz projects.