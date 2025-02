Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share thoughts on cheating

Married couple and Filipino actors Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo discussed their views on cheating.

Dennis, 43 told PEP.ph that cheating is a “no-no.” “Gagawin mo lang yan pag talagang siguro wala nang pag-asa, wala nang pagmamahal,” Dennis said.

Jennylyn, 37, also agreed that cheating is something one should never tolerate. “Yung cheating, di ko yun kayang tanggapin, di ko yun mapapalampas.

“Kapag ginawa na yun ng isang tao sa akin, hindi ko na siya kayang ibalik ulit sa buhay ko. Feeling ko kasi pag ginawa ng isang tao yun tapos pinatawad mo, pwede pa ulit maulit,” Jennylyn added.

When it comes to conflict resolution, the couple agreed that both should give each other some time before they talk again after a heated argument.

“Usually pakiramdaman, kasi ayaw namin mag-usap nang parehong mainit ang ulo,” Jennylyn said. “Pag nakikita namin na okay na yung isa, yung isa mag-start na ng conversation. Automatic na yun sa amin. Lalapit na, makikipag-usap,” she added.

Jennylyn and Dennis tied the knot on November 15, 2021. On April 25, 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Dylan Jade, into their family.