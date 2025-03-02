Diwata apologizes for controversial attire at Panagbenga Festival

Social media personality Deo Balbuena, also known as Diwata, has issued an apology to the people of Benguet, particularly the towns of La Trinidad and Baguio City, for wearing Cordilleran attire during the recent Panagbenga Festival.

His actions sparked backlash from netizens, especially since he is not a native of the region. In a heartfelt statement on February 28, Balbuena apologized to the Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICC) of the Cordillera and the people of the affected areas, acknowledging that his actions were offensive.

“I now fully understand that wearing traditional attire in an inappropriate manner and referring to it as a ‘costume’ was a big mistake,” he admitted.

Balbuena, a party-list candidate and food stall owner, emphasized that his intent was never to disrespect the Cordilleran culture but rather to celebrate his first visit to Baguio.

However, he recognized that his actions caused more harm than good and vowed to learn from his mistake.

“I accept my mistake and the pain and anger it caused,” he said, adding that he now aims to better understand and respect the cultures he portrays.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) also addressed the controversy, acknowledging that while Balbuena likely did not intend to offend, his actions reflect a larger societal issue.

Despite the apology, it remains unclear whether Balbuena violated any festival rules, as the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) has not issued a clear statement on the matter.

Balbuena has expressed hope that his actions will lead to personal growth and that his future endeavors will be grounded in respect for all cultures.