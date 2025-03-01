Liza Soberano attends Vanity Fair and Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood” Party

Liza Soberano was among the notable celebrities who attended the “Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood” event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram, held in Los Angeles, California.

The actress shared glimpses of her glamorous look from the star-studded affair on her social media. “Celebrating film, fashion, and everything in between! Thank you for having me [Vanity Fair],” she captioned her post.

Liza turned heads in a bedazzled dress with fur details from Ashi Studio, paired with strappy Jimmy Choo heels.

Other stars in attendance included Marissa Bode, Lili Reinhart, Jack Martin, Cooper Raiff, Addison Timlin, Courtney Eaton, Lucy Hale, and many more. Liza recently made her Hollywood debut with the comedy film “Lisa Frankenstein,” where she received praise from American film critics for her performance.

Additionally, she had previously appeared in Thai singer and actor Bright’s music video for his song “Long Showers.”