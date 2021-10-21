AJ Raval apologizes to Kylie Padilla after sharing Aljur’s Facebook post 

AJ Raval has apologized to actress Kylie Padilla on Wednesday after she shared the statement of the actress’ former husband Aljur Abrenica.

On her Tik Tok video, AJ apologized to Kylie and also opened up about mental health concerns due to the controversies.

“Tungkol ‘to sa statement ni AJ (Abrenica) na shinare ko. Gusto ko lang i-explain kung bakit ko shinare. Hindi naman sa nakisawsaw ako sa issue nila. Shinare ko ‘yun kasi I’m trying to protect myself and my family also,” she said.

“People are accusing me sa isang bagay na hindi ko naman ginagawa. Tinatawag nila akong ‘kabit’, tinatawag nila akong ‘homewrecker’, which is hindi naman totoo. Wala akong sinirang pamilya, never akong maninira ng pamilya,” the showbiz newbie added.

She previously revealed that she and Aljur are dating following the separation of the couple.

“Pati family ko nadadamay na, ‘yung parents ko,” Raval said on Wednesday. “Well, noong una, tinatanggap ko pa ‘yung mga sinasabi sa akin ng mga tao. Pero ngayon na nadadamay na family ko, sobrang affected ako. ‘Yung nanay ko, nakikta kong umiiyak. Naapektuhan ako du’n,” she continued.

Aj added that she does not want to meddle with anyone’s affairs.

“Well, to be honest, wala talaga akong pakialam sa issue nila before. Narinig ko na ‘yun but never ako naglabas ng kahit anong statement du’n, kasi wala talaga akong right magsalita tungkol sa issue na ‘yun. Sila lang dalawa ang puwede magsalita du’n,” she said.

She said that she is also hurting because of the issue and was carried away by her emotions.

“I’m really sorry sa lahat ng mga naapektuhan. Sa mga galit, I’m really sorry. And also kay Kylie, I’m sorry kung shinare ko ‘yung statement na ‘yun. It’s not my intention to hurt anybody. I was just trying to protect myself,” she explained.

In a controversial Facebook post, Aljur has accused Kylie of infidelity and cheating.