Catriona Gray registers as first-time voter

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray registered as a first-time voter and urged other Filipinos to make their voices count in the 2022 elections.

Catriona told ABS CBN News the importance of registering to vote in shaping the country’s future.

Gray said the 2022 polls will allow Filipinos to see “the change that we want to see,” she said. “We deserve better.”

“I feel that I speak for so many when I say that we are so desperate for hope. There are so many different things impacting us — and I feel weighing us down as a people — and we deserve better. We really, really do. We deserve so much better,” she said.

Gray said that “there is so much power in the collective.”

“And the way that we can spark the change that we want to see in our leadership, in our country, in the welfare of our nation in general, is to utilize our voice to vote,” she said.

Gray registered as a first-time voter during the pandemic.

“I think I’ve matured a lot since the last elections. Unfortunately, in the 2016 elections, I was not a registered voter. I did not vote,” she said, adding that “ So this is actually my first time to vote in an election in my whole life.”