Tony Labrusca faces sexual molestation, physical assault charges

Actor Tony Labrusca is facing a number of sexual and physical charges filed by a woman in Pasay City.

Labrusca was charged with two counts of aggravated acts of lasciviousness and aggravated slight physical injuries, according to ABS-CBN News.

The complainant accused Labrusca of molesting her twice.

Labrusca is also facing a criminal complaint for aggravated physical injuries. The actor allegedly choked the brother of businessman Drake Dustin Ibay’s while he was helping the actor to go down the stairs because he was too drunk.

Both incidents took place on January 16, 2021.

Attorney Joji Alonso, legal counsel of Labrusca, said they have yet to receive a copy of the complaints against the actor.

This is not the first time Labrusca engaged in controversial acts. In 2019 he was accused of shouting expletives to Immigration Bureau officials.

Labrusca had an outburst after immigration officers stamped his passport for a 30-day stay only.