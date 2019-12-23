Ronnie Liang dedicates new Christmas song to mom, OFWs

“Sa Paskong darating, iisa lang ang aking hinihiling

Ang ika’y mayakap sa lumalamig na hangin

Nangungulila sa ‘yo giliw.”

Thus, the opening line of “Sa Paskong Darating.”

No, not that Christmas jingle.

It’s a ballad song, released 12 days before Christmas, sang by Ronnie Liang and composed by Joel Abad.

The singer-actor said he is dedicating this song to his mother, who passed on in 2017 due to pneumonia. He was a self-confessed “mama’s boy” and coping had been difficult for him.

“The song reminds me of my mother. Tuwing Pasko, simjula noong 2018, nalulungkot ako dahil wala na sya. Ganoon pala yun, malungkot ang Pasko kapag may kulang,” Liang said as quoted by showbiz portal pep.ph.

The song romanticizes the ultimate dream (and frustration) of being away from the one you love on Christmas Day.

“While recording the song, super emotional ako. Tagos sa puso yung song,” he said.

Liang, a mainstay in ABS-CBN’s Sunday musical show ASAP, is a nominee for PMPC Star Awards for Music for his revival song “Ligaya.”

“I dedicated the song also sa mga OFWs, sa mga taong malalayo sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay every Christmas,” Liang added.

“Sa Paskong Darating” is now out on Spotify and made it to list of most requested Christmas song. It’s music video premiered on MYX.

“I’m happy na maraming nagre-request nung song. Tuluy-tuloy pa rin naman ang paggawa ko ng music. With this one, it’s self-produced,” he said.