Ronnie Liang dedicates new Christmas song to mom, OFWs

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson does not believe the United States travel ban would apply on her due to lack of evidence, despite her having been a vocal supporter of President Duterte and vicious critic of Senator Leila De...
Lambanog poisoning death toll now at 15, 300 others hospitalized
The death toll on the suspected lambanog or coconut wine has reached 15 on Christmas Eve according to Rizal town officials. Two more residents of Rizal town in Laguna died Tuesday morning after being rushed at the Philippine General Hospital and Rizal Medical Center....
1,800 passengers stranded in Cebu ports today
Passengers were still stranded in the different ports of Cebu today as tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still up in Central Cebu area and signal no. 2 is up in Northern Cebu as ‘Ursula’ approaches the Philippines. According to the latest data today from the...
OFW returns home after 6 years in Saudi jail
The influx of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport continues unabated. This, as more and more Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) return home this Christmas season. Amid the sea of people, OFW Evelyn Valenzuela came rushing to give her family a tight...
“Sa Paskong darating, iisa lang ang aking hinihiling
Ang ika’y mayakap sa lumalamig na hangin
Nangungulila sa ‘yo giliw.”
Thus, the opening line of “Sa Paskong Darating.”
No, not that Christmas jingle.
It’s a ballad song, released 12 days before Christmas, sang by Ronnie Liang and composed by Joel Abad.
The singer-actor said he is dedicating this song to his mother, who passed on in 2017 due to pneumonia. He was a self-confessed “mama’s boy” and coping had been difficult for him.
“The song reminds me of my mother. Tuwing Pasko, simjula noong 2018, nalulungkot ako dahil wala na sya. Ganoon pala yun, malungkot ang Pasko kapag may kulang,” Liang said as quoted by showbiz portal pep.ph.
The song romanticizes the ultimate dream (and frustration) of being away from the one you love on Christmas Day.
“While recording the song, super emotional ako. Tagos sa puso yung song,” he said.
Liang, a mainstay in ABS-CBN’s Sunday musical show ASAP, is a nominee for PMPC Star Awards for Music for his revival song “Ligaya.”
“I dedicated the song also sa mga OFWs, sa mga taong malalayo sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay every Christmas,” Liang added.
“Sa Paskong Darating” is now out on Spotify and made it to list of most requested Christmas song. It’s music video premiered on MYX.
“I’m happy na maraming nagre-request nung song. Tuluy-tuloy pa rin naman ang paggawa ko ng music. With this one, it’s self-produced,” he said.
