Make every celebration special with NutriAsia’s Pinoy-Style Spaghetti

Picture this: spaghetti noodles perfectly cooked, a savory blend of ground beef, slices of juicy chicken hotdogs, all bathed in the rich goodness of UFC Tomato Sauce and UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce. As if that weren’t enough, a generous sprinkling of quick-melt cheese crowns this masterpiece, creating a symphony of flavors that will leave your taste buds dancing.

In every Filipino home, celebrations are synonymous with joy, laughter, and the delectable aroma of our favorite party dish—Pinoy-Style Spaghetti. There’s no denying that this mouthwatering dish is the heart and soul of every family gathering, making it a must-have on every occasion. 

To help you unveil the magic of this dish, NutriAsia shares a well-loved recipe that will help you make this culinary delight as easy as it is delicious.

In just 15 minutes of preparation and 47 minutes of cooking time, you can serve a delicious feast for over 10 people.

The secret lies in the perfect combination of SILVER SWAN Soy Sauce, UFC Tomato Sauce, and UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce—the trio that transforms ordinary spaghetti into a Pinoy party essential.

Get the Full Recipe at NutriAsia’s Recipe Page.

Enjoy every celebration with the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and the comforting taste of NutriAsia’s must-try Pinoy dishes. Make your festivities complete, memorable, and delicious, as nothing beats the Filipino favorite—Pinoy-Style Spaghetti by NutriAsia.

