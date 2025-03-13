‘Green bone’ fragments found in Angel Colmenares’ ashes, family interprets as final gift

Local reports revealed that more than 50 green-hued bone fragments were discovered in the cremated remains of Angel Colmenares, the father of actress Angel Locsin.

Angel’s sister, Ella Colmenares, originally recounted the incident in a Facebook post titled “The day we found dad’s green bones,” though the post has since been deleted.

Following their final farewell, the family waited at the funeral home for his cremated ashes. When the chapel staff delivered his urn, they also brought a transparent ziplock bag filled with unusual green fragments. A staff member explained, “Your father had so many green bones. It’s very rare; we almost never see this in others.”

Ella recalled the moment of astonishment as they peered into the bag, noting that there were around fifty or more fragments.

She explained that the discovery lightened the mood for the family, interpreting it as a sign that their father had found peace. “It was as if Dad left us a final message—that he was at peace and wished us good luck,” Ella said.

Curious about the phenomenon, Ella researched why bones might turn green after cremation. She learned that the coloration can result from a chemical reaction involving metallic compounds or antibiotic residues. Ella speculated that the effect might be due to the antibiotics her father received during his hospital stay, or possibly from the titanium in his ankle from a past accident. The intense heat combined with his body’s chemical composition likely contributed to tinting his bones green.

Despite the scientific explanation, Ella reflected on her father’s enduring goodness and the hardships he faced—parallels she saw in how his bones withstood the high heat.

Interestingly, while the family discovered the green fragments, Angel was asleep. When she eventually learned of the unusual finding, it brought a smile to her face for the first time since their father’s passing.

In closing, Ella expressed that the green bones symbolized more than a chemical reaction—they were a lasting reminder of her father’s love and the sacrifices he made for his family. “Maybe Dad left us a gift. Not just green bones, but a reminder of how much he loved us and the legacy he left behind: lessons of hard work, quiet strength, and love,” she said. “For that, we are truly lucky.”