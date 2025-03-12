Ex-President Duterte to arrive at The Netherlands tomorrow at 12:13 AM (PH time)

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now en route to The Netherlands and is expected to arrive at 16:13 GMT or tomorrow at 12:13 AM (Philippine Time), following a delay during his layover in Dubai.

He is headed to The Hague, where he will face charges issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with his administration’s controversial war on drugs.

Duterte’s flight to Rotterdam departed from Dubai at 11:58 AM, several hours behind its original scheduled departure of 5:15 AM, according to flight tracker Flightradar24. The delay pushed back his expected arrival at The Netherlands from 06:00 GMT.

In a social media post, Senator Bong Go shared photos of the former president inside the aircraft during their layover in Dubai. He was accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea during his flight.

Duterte was arrested on Tuesday morning at Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong. He faces allegations of “crimes against humanity of murder” linked to thousands of killings during his administration’s anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2022.