Happy Women’s Month! Celebrating the Different Faces and Successes of Pinay OFWs in the UAE

Women are strong not because they never fall, but because they refuse to let their struggles define them. This is especially true for many overseas Filipina workers in the UAE, who continue to break barriers, rise above challenges, and prove that they are never easily broken or defeated. Moreover, these women don’t just rise through the ranks—they inspire others and make a lasting impact in their communities.

International Women’s Month, celebrated every March, honors the remarkable achievements, contributions, and struggles of women globally. This week, The Filipino Times shines a spotlight on inspiring women who have climbed the ladder of success, broken barriers, and made a meaningful impact in their communities.

Driving toward success

A woman’s passion never dies, especially when she’s ambitious and driven, relentlessly climbing the ladder of success. Take Dubai-based Pinay OFW Jez Ronquillo as an example. Sixteen years ago, she moved to Dubai to pursue opportunities in procurement and logistics, her passion and experience from the Philippines. However, when her father’s health required attention and work in her field was scarce, she took on any job—starting as a family driver, then a taxi driver, and eventually a limo chauffeur.

Despite the negative comments, she persevered in searching for better opportunities. “Usually, sasabihin ng mga tao sa paligid ko pag nag-aaply ako ng better jobs, ‘Di mo kaya yun, mahirap yun, mag sisimula ka na naman,’” Jez shared.

Still, she stayed positive, knowing her education and experience in procurement and logistics were her “weapons” to climb the career ladder. After many applications, she landed a Senior Operations Officer role, more than tripling her salary from when she first started.

“You are capable. Magtiwala ka sa kakayahan mo, sa skills mo, lalo na sa sarili mo. Keep shining, growing, and be an inspiration to others.” – Jez Ronquillo, Senior Operations Officer

Nag-Paluto lang, panalo na!

In a world where competition can be tough, especially with big players in the industry, Myla Bijasa, Managing Partner of Paluto Restaurant, proves that women can rise above. Founded in 2017, Paluto was born from her passion for Filipino culture, seafood, and the unique ‘paluto’-style dining experience.

However, her journey wasn’t without its share of challenges. “Some people would tell me, ‘You cannot compete with other nationalities.’ Kasi back then, most restaurant owners were non-Filipinos,” Myla shared.

Nevertheless, her determination and love for Filipino food and culture drove the restaurant to success and expansion, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, Myla realized that the key to progress wasn’t about racing ahead, but about working collaboratively with a trustworthy team. “Value relationships more than profit above all,” she said. “By fostering collaborative relationships with management and suppliers, we were able to effectively recover and expand our business.”

Today, Paluto Restaurant is a thriving seaside gem, cherished by seafood lovers who crave high-quality Filipino cuisine and exceptional service.

“Our resilience, strength, and unwavering spirit are truly remarkable here in UAE and all over the world. Embrace our Filipino heritage, celebrate successes, and never underestimate the power of your dreams. You are making a difference, and your presence enriches the lives of those around you. Keep shining, keep striving, and keep believing in your limitless potential.” – Myla Bijasa, Managing Partner of Paluto Restaurant

Mama ng bayan

A woman’s true strength lies not only in her career but in her ability to nurture her family while positively impacting her community. For Civil Design Engineer Hyacynth de Leon Gonzales, her love as a single mother extends beyond her home to her workplace and the community.

As a mother to her 13-year-old son, Hyacynth is also a guiding figure at work and a respected mother figure in her community. Through her involvement with the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE (PICE-UAE), she has supported an engineering scholar, classroom renovations, donations for schools, blood drives, and many more social community projects both in the Philippines and in the UAE. Her efforts have helped foster education and brighter futures for those in need.

“It’s the fellowship and camaraderie with fellow engineers that makes me want to be involved in other volunteering projects,” Hyacinth shared. “There was this Operation Smile bookfair where the beneficiaries are babies and children with cleft lip or palate. I felt that even in a small way, I know I have extended help to someone.”

“Go out, meet new people, be interactive and have a life. Volunteering does not only impact the community, but it also benefits us. It is a humbling opportunity, a feeling of belongingness, and at times, a good diversion from our chaotic environment.” – Engr. Hyacynth de Leon Gonzales

Filipina women in the UAE

The women in the UAE are shining examples of determination, resilience, and compassion that not only allowed them to rise above challenges but also empower others and make a significant impact in their communities.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, let us remember that true strength lies not in perfection but in the perseverance to keep going, the courage to rise after every fall, and the willingness to uplift others along the way. These women remind us that no matter the obstacles, we all have the power to overcome, achieve, and inspire change.

The Filipino Times wishes all women in the UAE a happy International Women’s Month. Saludo kami sa inyo!