Dubai Police arrest illegal street vendors during Ramadan

Illegal street vendors apprehened by Dubai Police during Ramadan (Dubai Police/FB)

Dubai Police have arrested 10 illegal street vendors for selling food in public areas without meeting health and safety standards. The vendors, who were operating without licenses, posed potential risks to public health, authorities said.

The crackdown is part of their ongoing “A Conscious Society, Free of Beggars” campaign during the Holy Month.

Colonel Ahmad Al Adeedi, Deputy Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, warned against buying from unauthorized sellers, urging the public to rely on licensed businesses for food safety.

“These unauthorized vendors tend to operate near labour accommodation areas, where they attract customers by offering food products under unhygienic conditions,” Colonel Al Adeedi said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Major Talib Al Amiri, Head of the Street Vendors Control Section, cautioned that food sold by unlicensed vendors and vehicles is often stored and displayed improperly, increasing the risk of spoilage and foodborne illnesses.

Dubai Police, in coordination with relevant authorities, will continue round-the-clock patrols to identify and take action against violators. Authorities also encourage residents to report illegal vendors to help maintain public health and safety.

 

