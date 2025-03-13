Kim Soo Hyun’s agency to address allegations in official statement

Gold Medalist, the agency representing South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, is preparing to release an official statement in response to recent allegations involving the star.

As reported by Soompi on Thursday, the agency confirmed that the statement will be issued next week, though a specific date has not been disclosed.

Gold Medalist stated that they intend to set the record straight and counter unfounded rumors with a clear and substantiated position.

“We sincerely apologize for the prolonged concern and appreciate your understanding as we work to prevent further misinformation,” the agency added.

The controversy stems from claims made by YouTube channel HoverLab Inc., which alleged that Kim Soo Hyun harassed the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Gold Medalist has denied accusations that both the agency and Kim Soo Hyun conspired with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass Kim Sae Ron, dismissing them as “completely false and baseless.”

“The allegations suggest that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a romantic relationship starting when she was 15 years old, that our agency mishandled the fallout of Kim Sae Ron’s DUI case, and that a manager from our company had close ties with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho,” the agency stated.

Gold Medalist condemned these claims as “malicious” and “entirely fabricated,” adding that they are considering legal action against HoverLab Inc. for spreading misinformation.

The agency had previously denied dating rumors in 2024 after Kim Sae Ron shared an old photo of herself with Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram Stories.

Kim Soo Hyun is widely recognized for his roles in Queen of Tears, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and My Love from the Star.