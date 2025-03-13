Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

British Ambassador officially inaugurates The Hope English School in Sharjah, marking a new era in British education

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Hope English School is designed to revolutionize British education in Sharjah with its innovative, state-of-the-art facilities

The Hope English School, British Curriculum institution in Sharjah, celebrated its official inauguration on March 5th with a prestigious ceremony graced by His Excellency Mr. Edward Hobart, the British Ambassador to the UAE. The event marked a significant milestone for the school, which aims to elevate the standard of British education in the emirate with its modern, futuristic campus.

Under the flagship of North Point Education (NPE), The Hope English School, a vision brought to life by CEO Ms. Sandra Blaskovic, has quickly become a beacon of quality education in Sharjah. Ms. Sandra Blaskovic, alongside NPE Chairman Mr. Lanson Lazar, welcomed esteemed guests infusing the ceremony with warmth and passion, highlighting their dedication to providing exceptional learning experiences.

The inauguration was attended by the school’s Senior Management Team, Principal Dr. Sabrina Barnette, and NPE Principals, making it a momentous occasion for the entire school community. The ceremony featured the unveiling of a commemorative marble plaque and the symbolic planting of a sapling, representing the school’s growth and future aspirations.

His Excellency Mr. Edward Hobart expressed his delight in meeting the school’s founding students and their parents, and shared his anticipation for the positive impact The Hope English School will have on the emirate over the next decade.

Currently offering the Cambridge Curriculum from FS1 to Year 6, The Hope English School is poised for expansion, with plans to introduce secondary education in the upcoming academic year. The school’s mission is to nurture the next generation of global citizens, fostering confident, open-minded, and compassionate individuals who excel with integrity, creativity, and a strong sense of purpose.

“The Hope English School is more than just a school; it’s a community, a family, and a beacon of hope,” said CEO, Ms. Sandra Blaskovic. “We are humbled to take this first step on this journey together, with the belief that every child deserves access to quality education, and that every child has the potential to change the world.”

The Hope English School is committed to creating an inspiring environment where children dare to dream, teachers are empowered to inspire, and the community embraces every student.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 1339

The Bloomington Academy celebrates 10 years of educational excellence with British Ambassador’s visit

2 hours ago
Angel Locsin and late father

‘Green bone’ fragments found in Angel Colmenares’ ashes, family interprets as final gift

2 hours ago
Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency to address allegations in official statement

2 hours ago
cinemas

UAE cinema industry hits AED 800M in 2024, sells 15M tickets

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button