The Bloomington Academy celebrates 10 years of educational excellence with British Ambassador’s visit

The Bloomington Academy, Ajman, marked its 10th anniversary with a grand celebration on March 5, 2025, graced by the presence of His Excellency Mr. Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE. The event, a testament to the school’s commitment to British education, brought together founding families, North Point Education (NPE) leadership, students, parents, and teachers.

His Excellency Mr. Edward Hobart and Mr. Lanson Lazar, Chairman of NPE, commenced the celebration by planting a sapling and unveiling the plaque, followed by a school tour featuring the Science innovative projects, a Jane Austen skit, a musical performance, demonstrations of Model United Nations and TEDx.

With the spirit of social responsibility, The Bloomington Academy presented charitable donations to the Red Crescent. The evening concluded with an Iftar gathering, where Mr.Edward Hobart met the founding parents, sharing in the school’s growth and success.

His Excellency Mr. Edward Hobart expressed his admiration for The Bloomington Academy’s remarkable journey and achievements, including the ESAFE Award, Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards, the Madam Sosamma Lazar 100% Scholarship Award and British School Overseas accreditation. He also recognized the school’s dedication to community service.

Addressing the audience, His Excellency Mr. Edward Hobart stated, “In 2014, when the initial study was founded and set up for this building, it’s unbelievable it came up in six months. And I’m so happy, seeing the individuals learning within this environment, now, that I’ve come back ten and a bit years later, 11 years now. It’s a pleasure to see the school grown, a school community grown, all the achievements, and the pride that you’ve got in those many awards you’ve received. It shows just how much work it has taken to grow this, and how much reward we all get as adults to see the children here as they grow. Great! Congratulations and good luck.”

Chairman Mr. Lanson Lazar reflected, “A decade of excellence is not just a milestone, it is a celebration of the collective spirit, creativity, and perseverance that has fuelled our community’s pursuit of educational excellence over the past decade. As we celebrate this milestone, we honour the past, cherish the present, and shape the future.”

Offering EYFS to A Levels and BTEC, The Bloomington Academy, Ajman’s pioneering British School Overseas accredited school, with 64 nationalities, is poised for further growth.