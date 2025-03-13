UAE cinema industry hits AED 800M in 2024, sells 15M tickets

The UAE’s cinema industry has recorded remarkable growth, with 15 million tickets sold and revenue reaching AED 800 million in 2024.

According to the UAE Media Council, the country screened 1,262 films in 2024, reinforcing its status as a hub for international movie premieres.

The wide variety of films, available in more than 20 languages, reflects the UAE’s multicultural population who enjoy access to global and regional cinema.

The expansion of the cinema sector runs parallel to the UAE’s growing e-gaming industry, which generated AED 1.5 billion in revenue last year. To regulate media content, authorities reviewed and classified 375 video games to ensure age-appropriate material, aligning with national guidelines on entertainment.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, stated that these milestones reflect the country’s commitment to fostering a thriving media and entertainment industry. He credited the growth to a strong regulatory framework, business-friendly policies, and state-of-the-art infrastructure that attract investments.

The early release of major films in the UAE has further positioned the country as a prime destination for cinema enthusiasts. This strategy allows audiences, including OFWs, to experience blockbuster movies in real-time alongside global markets.

With continued government support and industry advancements, the UAE remains a leading hub for film and gaming, ensuring high-quality entertainment for residents and expatriates alike. The UAE Media Council aims to enhance regulations and partnerships to sustain this growth in the years to come.