Dubai to turn public spaces into artistic landmarks under new partnership

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 hours ago

Dubai Culture and Dubai Municipality sign partnership agreement to transform public spaces into artistic landmarks. Courtesy: WAM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has partnered with Dubai Municipality to transform public spaces into artistic landmarks.

Under the agreement, Dubai Culture will oversee the selection of artworks and artistic installations each year. Dubai Municipality, on the other hand, will identify suitable locations and coordinate with government and private entities to secure necessary permits.

The goal is to turn Dubai into an open-air art gallery, making creative works accessible to everyone.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, emphasized: “Through our Public Art Strategy, we seek to foster a culture of innovation, support Dubai’s creative economy, empower artists by expanding their presence in the local art scene, and encourage them to contribute to greater artistic appreciation in the emirate.”

Dubai Municipality is also committed to improving the city’s appearance through artistic projects. Acting Director General Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said: “We aim to transform public spaces and residential areas into dynamic artistic landmarks that reflect Dubai’s unique identity and enrich the experiences of residents and visitors alike.”

This collaboration aims to enhance the city’s visual identity by integrating art into streets, parks, and residential areas. It is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which prioritizes people’s well-being and focuses on sustainable urban development.

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

