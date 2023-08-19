O! Millionaire Episode 66: Build A Barbie Dreamhouse with A Bigger Grand Prize and Special Guest Barbie

On its Episode 66, aired on August 17, O! Millionaire brings in a real-life Barbie by inviting international model and startup CEO, Anna Marienko, to host alongside Maradona Rebello. The Green Stage becomes brighter with the energy brought by the duo as they draw the winning numbers for the night.

Barbie’s presence isn’t just about going with the trend but also about having a shared mission of saving the planet and creating better lives for people which is Oasis Park’s main goal.

As the number one sponsor of the Oasis Park green initiative, O! Millionaire features new information regarding Oasis Park’s efforts to shift to sustainable options. Electricity throughout every forest will be powered by renewable energies like solar and wind, while water will be generated out of the moisture in arid regions through atmospheric water generators.

Watch Oasis Park discuss its plans for the forests’ blueprint.

Participants who could not watch Episode 66 live on Facebook and YouTube can access the replay below.

The Seven-Number Winning Combination for Episode 66

The O! Millionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

On August 17, Episode 66 of O! Millionaire aired live on Facebook and YouTube. The winning Green Certificate ID, 7V7S W2RW, was unveiled during the draw. Maradona and Barbie operated the machine and were able to draw the numbers 11, 13, 18, 19, 20, 32, and 43. With the Grand Prize now at 82.5 million dirhams, a potential winner could take home a massive 165 million dirhams by doubling their matching numbers.

To check their winnings, participants can log into their O! Millionaire accounts at https://omillionaire.com/wallet. Instant prize display is available for those who matched at least three numbers and the chosen one who had their Green Certificate ID selected.

About the Live Draw

The OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

The O! Millionaire Episode 66 was made brighter with the presence of real-life Barbie, Anna Marienko, who joined actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello onstage to host another exciting and successful Live Draw. The Oasis Park feature hinted more about what viewers could expect from the said green initiative project, which will apparently rely on renewable energies to further reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuel burning. It is never too late for viewers to join O! Millionaire’s quest into going global with Oasis Park, planting trees and making sanctuaries across the world – especially in arid regions. Every Green Certificate is equivalent to one tree planted, which is why millions of people are needed to leave a lasting impact.