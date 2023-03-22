Uncategorized

Liza Soberano says sorry, thank you to ABS-CBN, Ogie Diaz, Enrique Gil

Courtesy: Ogie Diaz, Enrique Gil/Instagram

Controversial star Liza Soberano has apologized and expressed her gratitude to her former network ABS-CBN, manager Ogie DIaz and partner Enrique Gil weeks after she released her vlog that fueled ‘ungrateful’ remarks toward the actress.

In the continuation of her interview with Boy Abundo, the actress admitted that she may have hurt some people with what she said in her vlog. Soberano claimed that she was not given a voice when it came to her career. She also brought up the issue of commission.

“To Tito Ogie, I would like to say sorry if I hurt his feelings through my vlog and I would say thank you for everything that I have, everything that I know, and everything that I achieved  through his help,” Soberano said.

Soberano added that she has always considered ABS-CBN her second home in response to some executives who may have been hurt by her comments.

“You know ABS-CBN was always my second home. I have devoted so many years to them, and I’m also sorry again to them if there were people that I’ve worked with closely that were offended by some of the things I’ve said in my vlog. It was not my intention,” she said.

“They know this. I’m thankful for them for taking a risk on me when I was a nobody, for investing in me, developing me, and for creating Liza Soberano. Thank you also for being so understanding when I decided to not renew with them,” she added.

Soberano also thanked her boyfriend, Enrique Gil for not being able to see his struggles because she was also undergoing her struggle.

“I feel like I should say sorry to Quen for not being as understanding [to him], or for not being able to see through his struggles because I was struggling at the same time too. I want to say thank you because he was very understanding of the whole situation,” she said.

“He supports me with everything that I do. And he’s always been a good friend, good boyfriend, and everything that I could [ever ask for] amidst my success. He was the person that I got to share it with in that way. And LizQuen was a good experience,” she added.

