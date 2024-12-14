South Korean President Yoon faces second impeachment vote over martial law controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is bracing for a second impeachment vote on Saturday, following his brief and controversial attempt to impose martial law, a move that rocked the nation, divided his political party, and put his presidency at risk halfway through his term.

Yoon’s decision to impose military rule on December 3 was quickly reversed after just six hours, following resistance from parliament, which voted to reject the decree despite the presence of troops and police.

The failed attempt sparked a constitutional crisis and ignited calls for Yoon’s resignation, with critics accusing him of violating the law.

The opposition parties, which hold a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly with 192 seats, are set to vote on impeachment at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, accompanied by large-scale protests.

Last week, the impeachment vote failed to meet the quorum due to a boycott by Yoon’s conservative People Power Party (PPP). In order to succeed, the opposition needs at least eight PPP votes to reach the two-thirds majority required for impeachment.

A PPP lawmaker, Ahn Cheol-soo, who supports impeachment, announced on Saturday that he would vote in favor, emphasizing the need for stability in the economy, people’s livelihoods, and diplomacy.

However, the PPP’s floor leader indicated on Friday that the party still opposes impeachment, with a final decision set to be made in a Saturday morning meeting.

If impeached, Yoon would lose his authority but remain in office until the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict, either removing him or reinstating him. In the interim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would assume the role of acting president.