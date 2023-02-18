Naval vessels from nine countries arrive in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

The first batch of naval vessels arrived at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Waterfront (ADNEC Marina) yesterday, February 17, to take part in this year’s Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

Together with the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023), the NAVDEX 2023 will be held from February 20 to 24 under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The first batch included seven naval vessels of different sizes and uses, coming from several countries. The vessels were officially welcomed as they entered the Mussafah Water Canal, all the way to ADNEC Marina, which is located opposite of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Zayed Port also received a number of other naval vessels which will be participating in NAVDEX 2023.

Commodore Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Organising Committee for NAVDEX 2023, said: “The current edition of the NAVDEX exhibition is expected to see a significant growth in the number of exhibiting companies, and a wide display of the latest innovative technologies in the maritime defence industry. Since the launch of its first edition 12 years ago, NAVDEX has succeeded in reaffirming its position as one of the leading global platforms that brings together experts and specialists from all over the world, to establish partnerships and explore opportunities to promote vital sectors.”

He also added that the current edition of NAVDEX will witness the participation of a number of naval vessels from eight countries, which include Pakistan, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, India, and the UAE. The vessels will be on display at ADNEC Port and Zayed Port, which will also feature naval vessels as part of the exhibition.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “For the first time, NAVDEX will be held in the new ADNEC Marina Hall, which covers an area of 10,000 square metres, making it the largest of its kind in the Middle East. This contributed to attracting new companies to take part in the current edition of NAVDEX, recording a 206 percent increase in the number of exhibitors compared to the previous edition.”

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is the only centre in the Middle East that organises indoor, outdoor, and marine exhibitions. The Centre’s top-of-the-line infrastructure and its area which covers 153,000 square metres makes it the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.

This has greatly contributed to the growth of NAVDEX and IDEX exhibitions, by levelling up their competitiveness and attracting major international companies in vital sectors.