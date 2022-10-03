Uncategorized

WEMART introduces two new must-try desserts for less than AED5: Red Bean Popsicles and Hawhaw!

WEMART continues to provide new varieties of delicious desserts for the UAE community with two new products priced at less than AED 5 each!

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 03 at 11.09.51 AM

Starting next week, Filipinos and UAE residents will get to enjoy the all-new ‘MF Red Bean Popsicles’ available in its ‘Original’ and ‘Milk’ flavors for a low price of only AED1.5 per piece!

This dessert fuses the delicious needs of a cold popsicle dessert with the sweetness of milk that you should definitely try!

In addition, WEMART will also be launching its ‘HAWHAW Happy Candied Haws’ available in ‘Classic’ and ‘Sesame’ flavors for only AED4.5 per pack.

Each bite of this dessert gives that sweet, crispy coating on the outside and a counterpoint flavor and texture of a chewy, sour fruit on the inside – making it ideal for those who enjoy a touch of sour taste on their palate as well.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

