Followers, engagements to decide blogger’s access to Malacañang Palace

Followers and engagements will decide on allowing a blogger to cover Malacañang Palace, incoming head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Thursday.

Angeles said they are reviewing Malacañang’s blogger accreditation policy of President Rodrigo Duterte under which a blogger needs to have a minimum of 20,000 followers to be accredited.

“Right now, tinitingnan din po namin yung (we are also looking at) engagements, kasi engagements really means that people are responding to what you have written or shown, in the case of vloggers, at interesado o sila o nai-involve sila doon sa sinasabi (and they’re interested in what you say).”

“So ngayon ang kino-consider namin both following and engagements kasi makaiba po yun,” she said.

Incoming PCOO chief said their policy would review on whether or not to allow vloggers to attend regular Palace briefings.

“Hindi pa rin natin po alam kung tama na nga po, ngayon ang panahon na nararapat para ma-include sila, ano yung level of inclusion (We don’t know if it’s the right time. What is their level of inclusion?), ano yung number of–kumbaga will they be regular like the, similar to the Malacanang Press Corps or will they just be able to cover events, do we create events for them?” she said.