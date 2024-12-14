DEWA launches over 740 EV charging points across Dubai

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the expansion of its network to include over 740 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the emirate.

DEWA said that these Green Charger stations, launched in support of Dubai’s increasing adoption of EVs, can be easily located via DEWA’s website, smart app, and 14 other digital platforms.

DEWA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “We work in line with the vision of our wise leadership to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world by adopting disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The EV Green Charger initiative, launched by DEWA in 2014, aims to provide a pioneering infrastructure for EV charging stations, supporting the steady increase in electric vehicles across Dubai.”

He said the country has set a goal to have 50% of the vehicles on its roads be electric by 2050, adding that the Authority has recently launched a comprehensive Regulatory and Licensing Framework for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure in Dubai.

“This represents a significant step towards promoting green mobility and achieving Dubai’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Al Tayer said.

The EV Green Charger network features a variety of charging options, including ultra-fast, fast, public, and wall-box chargers.

Since its inception in 2014 through September 2024, the initiative has benefited 16,828 customers, with DEWA supplying approximately 31,674 megawatt hours of electricity to electric vehicles, which numbered more than 34,970 as of October.