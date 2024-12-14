EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Rufa Mae Quinto, husband Trevor Magallanes enter divorce process

Jennibeth Reforsado

Photo courtesy: GMA Network

Trevor Magallanes has publicly confirmed that he and comedienne-actress Rufa Mae Quinto are currently undergoing divorce proceedings.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories on December 12, he wrote, “I want to make myself clear that Rufa Mae and I are in the process of a divorce.”

He acknowledged that this process is significantly impacting both the couple and their children, saying “You may be aware that divorce can be very devastating to the children and also the parents. That being said, my marriage has been a shit show and I am sorry for that.”

Trevor, who married Rufa Mae in November 2016, also emphasized his desire to spend time with their daughter, Athena. “All that matters to me at this time is getting through the divorce as best as I can and spending time with Athena. Happy holidays!” he said.

Recently, Trevor shared screenshots of alleged conversations between Rufa Mae and another man, as well as their intense discussions on Instagram.

As of press time, Rufa Mae has not issued a statement.

