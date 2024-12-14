Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OCD enforces mandatory evacuation in 6-km expanded danger zone of Kanlaon Volcano

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS-DOST/FB

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is currently enforcing a mandatory evacuation for residents in Negros Island who are located within the six-kilometer expanded danger zone of Kanlaon Volcano.

Task Force Kanlaon is looking at evacuating some 2,000 residents from La Castellana, San Carlos City and La Carlota City in Negros Occidental, and Canlaon City in Negros Oriental, Radyo Pilipinas reported.

Maria Christina Mayor, spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defense Western Visayas, said that this measure is a pre-emptive action by the government to ensure the safety of everyone in the event of another eruption.

Task Force Kanlaon stated that nearly 78%, or 14,790 residents, have already evacuated from Negros Island, according to Radyo Pilipinas. PHIVOLCS will also continue to monitor Kanlaon Volcano for three weeks to determine if it is safe for residents to return or if they must remain in evacuation centers.

