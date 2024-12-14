5 must-see festivals during 40-day ‘Hatta Winter’ campaign

With the arrival of cooler months, the UAE is promoting its tourist hotspots, especially its scenic mountains, which offer hiking, camping, and adventure-filled escapes.

Kicking off on December 13, 2024, and running until January 22, 2025, the Hatta Winter campaign promises a month of exciting events, celebrations, and unique experiences, showcasing Hatta as a premier winter destination.

From cultural showcases to adventure-filled activities, the five major festivals that will take place during the campaign are sure to captivate both locals and visitors.

Planning to visit this mountainous gem of Dubai? Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect when you visit Hatta during the Hatta Winter campaign.

1. Hatta Winter Festival

Kickstarting the festivities is the Hatta Winter Festival to be held at Leem Lake in the heart of the Hatta mountains. This festival will feature a diverse range of activities including 120 workshops, 14 activities, and four innovative community events. Attendees can also explore 30 entrepreneurial projects that supports local talent and businesses.

2. Hatta Cultural Nights

Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture, is set to be an unforgettable journey through Hatta’s heritage. This festival will celebrate the region’s rich traditions, arts, and crafts with an array of artistic performances and creative workshops. A standout feature of this festival will be the “Deliberate Pauses” installation by renowned Emirati artist Shaikha Al Mazrou, which captures the essence of Hatta’s cultural history and natural beauty.

3. Hatta Honey Festival

From December 27 to 31, the Hatta Honey Festival will sweeten the atmosphere with an exciting exploration of one of Hatta’s most treasured products: honey. Organized by Dubai Municipality, this festival supports local Emirati beekeepers and provides a platform for honey enthusiasts to learn about the art of beekeeping and honey production, as well as to showcase the products in the market.

4. Hatta Agricultural Festival

Running from January 18 to 22, 2025, the Hatta Agricultural Festival will be held at the shores of Leem Lake. This aims to support Emirati farmers by providing them with 25 booths and activities which promotes sustainable agricultural production.

5. Hatta x DSF

In collaboration with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Hatta x DSF Festival offers an exciting blend of shopping, adventure, and entertainment. Running until January 5, 2025, this festival brings Hatta’s beautiful outdoor landscapes into focus, with thrilling activities such as mountain biking, zip-lining, and kayaking, set against the backdrop of Hatta mountains. In addition to adventure sports, the festival will also feature mesmerizing lighting displays, weekend fireworks, and live music performances.