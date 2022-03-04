Expat takes home Big Ticket’s AED 12 million win for February 2022

Mr. Mohammed Sameer Alan from India is Big Ticket’s newest grand prize winner taking home The Dream AED12,000,000 tonight in the Series 237 February promotion. Mr. Alan from Uttar Pradesh living in Dubai bought the lucky ticket no. 192202 on the 27thFebruary.

Tonight’s show was disrupted by an alarm in the Big Ticket studio just after the winner was announced and verified by auditors but thankfully it was a false alarm. Richard and Bouchra were fortunately able to call our winner live afterwards and spoke to a very elated Mr. Alan who was awaiting the million dirham call. Mr. Alan was watching the draw and when his name was called, his wife called from India to inform him that they were millionaires.

When our Big Ticket representative spoke to Mr. Alan he said “ I come from a very poor family in India, I’m the son or a rickshaw driver and had to sell land to be able to move to the UAE. I’ve been buying Big Ticket every month since 2019 and I’m very happy to finally win”. He’s been living in the UAE for 18 years and currently residing in Dubai.

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Dream 12 Million, series 237 Grand Prize winner Mr. Alan and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

In March, we will see one lucky winner win the Fantastic 15 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 3 other life changing cash prizes. Additionally, all customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 300,000 every week via electronic draws. 1 lucky winner will also win a breathtaking Maserati Levante.

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th March & Draw Date – 9th March (Wednesday)

Promotion 2: 9th- 16th March & Draw Date – 17th March (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 24th March & Draw Date 25th March (Friday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st March & Draw Date 1st April (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

