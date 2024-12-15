PhilHealth assures operations will continue in 2025, but seeks government subsidy for future benefits

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has sufficient funds to cover its operations and member benefits in 2025. However, it plans to write to President Bongbong Marcos regarding the lack of government subsidy for the state health insurer.

PhilHealth spokesperson Dr. Israel Francis Pargas explained that while the agency can manage with its current funds for now, the absence of a subsidy could affect future member benefits.

He urged the President to consider the impact of reducing the subsidy, which helps fund premiums for vulnerable groups such as the poor, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Kakayanin naman po so far ng ating pondo,” Pargas said. He noted, however, that the effects of the subsidy cut will be more noticeable in the coming years as PhilHealth expands and enhances its member benefits.

Pargas also warned that administrative expenses could be affected starting in 2026, as PhilHealth is reliant on social premium collections.

“Of course, we will have to adjust, but we will adapt… Gusto lang din natin i-assure sa ating mga miyembro na patuloy po ang pagbibigay ng ating mga benepisyo, pagpapalawak ng ating mga benepisyo,” he added, assuring members that the agency would continue to provide and expand benefits.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have defended the subsidy cut, pointing to PhilHealth’s P600-billion reserve fund, suggesting that the agency is not fully utilizing its existing resources.

In a separate interview, one lawmaker described the issue as “a question of [the agency’s] leadership style.”