Maiqui Pineda announces she’s in clinical remission from autoimmune disease

Maiqui Pineda, wife of TV host Robi Domingo, has shared the joyous news that she is now in clinical remission from her autoimmune disease.

The announcement was made on Instagram on Sunday, where Maiqui expressed her gratitude and happiness over the milestone.

“The best early Christmas gift we could ever ask for — my doctor officially told me that I’m in clinical remission!” she wrote in the post. Maiqui explained that clinical remission means the signs and symptoms of her condition, a rare autoimmune disease, are now barely detectable, although the disease may not be fully cured. “In short – I’m okay!” she added.

The couple first received the news during a trip to Singapore in November, where her doctor referred to the development as a “Christmas miracle.”

“I’m beyond grateful for this gift and for the prayers and support that helped me keep going,” she said.

“Please know that it made a difference, so thank you!” Maiqui’s post was met with an outpouring of support from her celebrity friends, with many expressing their joy in the comments section.

“Awesome news! Happy, happy holidays!” wrote Anne Curtis.

In a heartfelt message back in September, Robi had shared his 35th birthday wish, which was for his wife’s illness to be gone.

In 2023, Maiqui was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, a rare form of autoimmune disease that affects the skin and muscles.

Since then, she has been open about her health journey, and this remission marks a hopeful chapter in her recovery.

The couple’s fans and loved ones continue to celebrate the good news, joining in the gratitude for Maiqui’s progress.