EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Maiqui Pineda announces she’s in clinical remission from autoimmune disease

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 mins ago

Photo courtesy: maiquipd_, iamrobidomingo/IG

Maiqui Pineda, wife of TV host Robi Domingo, has shared the joyous news that she is now in clinical remission from her autoimmune disease.

The announcement was made on Instagram on Sunday, where Maiqui expressed her gratitude and happiness over the milestone.

“The best early Christmas gift we could ever ask for — my doctor officially told me that I’m in clinical remission!” she wrote in the post. Maiqui explained that clinical remission means the signs and symptoms of her condition, a rare autoimmune disease, are now barely detectable, although the disease may not be fully cured. “In short – I’m okay!” she added.

The couple first received the news during a trip to Singapore in November, where her doctor referred to the development as a “Christmas miracle.”

“I’m beyond grateful for this gift and for the prayers and support that helped me keep going,” she said.

“Please know that it made a difference, so thank you!” Maiqui’s post was met with an outpouring of support from her celebrity friends, with many expressing their joy in the comments section.

“Awesome news! Happy, happy holidays!” wrote Anne Curtis.

In a heartfelt message back in September, Robi had shared his 35th birthday wish, which was for his wife’s illness to be gone.

In 2023, Maiqui was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, a rare form of autoimmune disease that affects the skin and muscles.

Since then, she has been open about her health journey, and this remission marks a hopeful chapter in her recovery.

The couple’s fans and loved ones continue to celebrate the good news, joining in the gratitude for Maiqui’s progress.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 15T153204.938

PhilHealth assures operations will continue in 2025, but seeks government subsidy for future benefits

2 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 15T150730.798

Family of Mary Jane Veloso receives update on her transfer to the Philippines; visit to Indonesia cancelled

24 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 05T142739.843

Majority of OVP’s confidential fund recipients lack birth records, raising misuse concerns

1 hour ago
dot

Department of Tourism’s ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign spotted in Saudi, Qatar, UAE

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button