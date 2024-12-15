RTA launches digital logistics platform ‘Logisty’

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has partnered with one of the region’s top logistics and transportation companies to launch “Logisty,” the latest digital logistics platform aimed at enhancing commercial transport services.

RTA and TruKKer’s “Logisty” will connect customers with commercial transport service providers while offering on-demand booking and tracking capabilities. The platform seeks to improve user experience through efficient and reliable services, ultimately aiming to position Dubai as a leading logistics hub in the region.

“The launch of the ‘Logisty’ platform is a testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for enhancing the global competitiveness of Dubai as a leading centre for finance, business, and economy.

“It also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aimed to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the top three economic cities in the world,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said.

Al Tayer said the platform aligns with the Dubai Commercial Road Transport & Logistics Strategy 2030, targeting a significant increase in the sector’s contribution to the economy and technology adoption. He also highlighted the Authority’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to residents’ needs while fostering public-private partnerships.

“The launch of the ‘Logisty’ platform reflects RTA’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that prioritise the needs of residents. It also promotes partnerships with the private sector by collaborating with TruKKer to leverage advanced technologies offered by the company in logistics services. Such efforts contribute to providing businesses and customers with solutions that are transparent, secure, and efficient,” he said.

Logisty incorporates advanced technologies, including an AI-powered CBM Calculator for estimating shipment volumes. It will provide state-of-the-art solutions that keep pace with industry innovations.

The commercial transport sector has experienced notable growth, particularly due to the rise of e-commerce, and plays a crucial role in Dubai’s economy.

According to RTA, the transport and storage sector recorded a value-added contribution of AED31.4 billion in 2023, contributing 42.8% to Dubai’s GDP.

The RTA also reported that the total number of registered commercial vehicles has reached 351,000, creating over 242,000 job opportunities in the sector.

