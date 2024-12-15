Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Department of Tourism’s ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign spotted in Saudi, Qatar, UAE

Kristine Erika Agustin

Billboards and LED screens showcasing the Philippines’ breathtaking tourist spots have been spotted in key locations across the Middle East.

The initiative is part of the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) “Love the Philippines” campaign, which aims to position the Philippines as a premier tourist destination for global travelers.

The promotional materials for “Love the Philippines” campaign were spotted in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), highlighting the Philippines’ iconic beaches, landscapes, and rich culture and heritage.

Introduced during DOT’s 50th anniversary in June 2023, the campaign emphasizes the country’s natural beauty, rich culture, and the unique hospitality of Filipinos. It seeks to inspire both local and international travelers to explore various parts of the country that offers diverse experiences and adventures.

The slogan aims to inspire Filipinos to become ambassadors of the country’s heritage while appealing to the modern “changed traveler” seeking immersive and meaningful journeys, rather than just leisure.

The three-country campaign is a collaborative effort led by the DOT, New Perspective Media Group, and GeislerMaclang.

