Family of Mary Jane Veloso receives update on her transfer to the Philippines; visit to Indonesia cancelled

The family of Mary Jane Veloso received an unexpected update this morning regarding their planned visit to see her in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

At 9:13 AM, they were informed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Office of the Undersecretary for Migration Affairs (OUMA) that their trip, scheduled for December 16 to 18, would no longer proceed.

According to the DFA, Mary Jane is set to travel to Jakarta today to begin the process of her transfer to the Philippines, in compliance with the directive of the Indonesian Ministry for Law, Human Rights, Immigration, and Corrections.

However, no specific date has been set for her return to the Philippines. In a statement, Mary Jane’s family expressed their disappointment over the cancellation of their long-awaited visit.

“As her parents and children, we are saddened that we won’t be able to see Mary Jane as we had planned, especially after preparing for this trip and looking forward to spending time with her after a year since our last visit,” they said.

Despite the setback, the family expressed overwhelming joy at the news of Mary Jane’s imminent return to the Philippines. “We are beyond happy that she is finally coming home,” they added.