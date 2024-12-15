Save, fly, and experience luxury with China Southern Airlines from Dubai!

Get ready to elevate your travel experience with China Southern Airlines’ exclusive combo ticket promotion!

Travelers flying from Dubai can now enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and savings while exploring China and Southeast Asia.

This unique offer lets you indulge in the elegance of business class for the long-haul journey from Dubai to China, offering premium services, spacious seating, and sumptuous meals—ensuring you arrive feeling refreshed and relaxed without breaking the bank.

Then, for the shorter leg of your trip to destinations like Manila, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Bali, switch to economy class, saving money without compromising on comfort. Fares start at just AED 3,840 for a one-way trip and AED 6,200 for a roundtrip.

It’s the best of both worlds: the luxury of Business Class for the longest part of your journey and the practicality of economy for the rest—all in one incredible deal! This promotion is ideal for both business and leisure travelers seeking a smart, cost-effective way to travel in style. You don’t have to book for business class for your entire trip!

You can book your tickets until December 31, 2024, with travel periods available from January 1 to 16, 2025, and again from February 17 to March 31, 2025.

New route announced

Adding to the excitement, China Southern Airlines proudly announces its new Dubai-Guangzhou-Shenyang route! This expansion offers travelers even greater flexibility and convenience when exploring the heart of China and

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to travel smart, travel in luxury, and save big! For bookings and inquiries, contact your nearest China Southern Airlines Authorized Agent today.

Start your dream journey with China Southern Airlines, where unforgettable experiences and unbeatable savings await you!