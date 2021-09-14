Uncategorized

After one-year, 131 stranded OFWs in Palau return home

Photo courtesy of PAL

As many as 131 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have returned home after they were stuck in Palau due to the restrictions on account of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands and is part of the Micronesia region in the western Pacific Ocean.

The OFWs were unable to return home for more than a year after the country imposed travel restrictions due to the COVID-19.

The OFWs arrived in the country on the Philippine Airline flight PR8521 Manila-Subic last Sunday that landed at the Subic International Airport. 

The flight was arranged jointly by Philippine Consulate in Koror, Palau, the Philippine Consulate General In Agana, Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, Belau Transfer and Surangel and Sons Co.

