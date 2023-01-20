Enjoy new ‘travel firsts’ this 2023 with Cebu Pacific’s AED399 seat sale!

Are you ready to make more travel firsts? Look no further than Cebu Pacific‘s latest seat sale!

For flights from Dubai to Manila, the airline is offering one-way base rates as low as AED 399, giving it a perfect chance for tourists to discover the Philippines. The sale period is January 16th through January 31st, 2023, while the travel period is January 16th through June 30th, 2023.

This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to enjoy the Philippines’ stunning beaches, delectable cuisine, and friendly people. With the Philippines progressively bouncing back to boost its tourism efforts, now is an excellent time to start planning your next trip.

There is something for every tourist to appreciate, from the busy city of Manila to the pristine beaches of Boracay to the fusion of ancient sites and bustling metropolis of Cebu and Davao. And, thanks to Cebu Pacific’s broad route network, you’ll be able to visit several places in the Philippines throughout your vacation.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also acknowledged Cebu Pacific’s dedication to safety and cleanliness with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) accreditation. This signifies that the airline has met and will continue to meet the industry’s highest safety requirements.

Since the relaxation of COVID-19 limitations, Cebu Pacific has witnessed a significant increase in passenger numbers. The airline carried 13.3 million passengers on both domestic and foreign flights in the first 11 months of 2022, a 493% increase over the previous year. To accommodate increased demand and expand capacity, CEB aims to take delivery of 11 new Airbus NEO aircraft in 2023, including three A320neos, four A321neos, and four A330neos.

As part of the airline’s environmental initiatives, these aircraft will be fuelled by blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). CEB plans to convert to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and integrate SAF into all of its operations. The additional planes will allow the airline to extend its route network and provide more regular service to existing locations.

Furthermore, Cebu Pacific’s “Make More Travel Firsts” campaign encourages visitors to create more memories and experiences in addition to delivering low-cost flights. The airline recognizes that travel is about more than simply traveling from point A to point B; it is also about creating unforgettable moments and meaningful connections.

You’ll be able to experience more travel firsts thanks to Cebu Pacific‘s seat sale. Don’t let this limited-time deal pass you by; book your flights today and start planning your next journey!