WEMART Shopping Gift Card now available for purchase

WEMART Supermarket has now launched their very own shopping card that you can use or give as a gift to your friends and loved ones this 2023.

This is the first offline general gift card launched by Wen chao（Wemart） Group which can be used for all WEMART supermarkets, Cantonese delicacies, Bell Tower Food Street, and Yaoyi Tea House.

“During the initial stage of listing, we give customers unprecedented promotion. From January 10 to 31st, shoppers can buy 200 and get 12 dirhams additional card value for free. When you buy 888 and get 70 additional free,” stated WEMART.

As options, you can choose between a 200 AED gift card and get the value of 212 dirhams or buy an 888 AED card and get 958 dirhams credit.

This offer is available during non-event period so make the most of this pre-event period to buy your gift cards and shop. During special occasions, the card value goes back to its original value of 200 and 888 dirhams.

You can use these cards to purchase any equivalent items from their supermarket, food courts and tea house.

WEMART is known for their fresh produce, fresh seafood, and mouth-watering delicacies. They also have a bakery and live cooking stations which is perfect for us Filipinos who loves to eat and shop.

This new shopping card can be purchased in any WEMART branch near you.

WEMART also offers online shopping and delivery. Download their mobile app which is available in both Apple Store and Google Play.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai