Three weeks left! Win kilos of Gold this January 2023 through the ‘Live the Glitter’ promo

Filipinos planning to purchase gold, diamonds, pearls, and other jewellry for the month of January ought to take advantage of the final three weeks of the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG)’s campaign: ‘Live the Glitter’!

Running until January 29, 2023, this promo that runs as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign for 2022-2023 is an exciting raffle draw where shoppers who spend over AED 500 ($136) at participating stores can enter to win one quarter kilo of gold.

Four winners will be chosen every alternate day, with a total of 25 kilograms of gold being given away to 100 shoppers during the campaign period. Double the chances of winning are available for shoppers who purchase diamond or pearl jewellery. The raffle will be held at over 235 participating outlets under the DJG label.

Commenting on the campaign, Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said: “Dubai Jewellery Group as an organization has a vision to position Dubai as the jewellery destination of the world. Throughout the year, we have kept our customers at the centre of everything we do and have announced a plethora of activations and campaigns that have been specially curated for them. This year, we return with a thrilling DSF campaign that is sure to enchant customers and transform their lives for the better by giving them an unparallel opportunity to win, while also giving our retail community the much-required push ”

For her part, H.E Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson – Marketing – Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group and CEO, Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector DCTCM and Entities, commented: “The gold raffle has been the cornerstone of DJG’s DSF promotion and has been a huge success since it was first introduced. We’re very excited to bring the 2022 edition to life with ‘Live the Glitter’, where we give our retailers the opportunity to put their best foot forward, customer access to the best deals and a chance to transform their lives with the big winnings. At DJG, our aim is to uplift the entire Jewellery industry and with this campaign, we are well on our path to achieving it.

How can I join?

Upon the purchase of gold jewellery worth AED 500, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon, and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth AED 500. Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win:

In total 25 kilos of gold, with 4 winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day from 15 December 2022 to 29 January 2023

Offer valid at over 235 participating outlets under the DJG label

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/

