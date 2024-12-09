We are officially one week away from Abu Dhabi’s biggest winter festival!

Are you ready for the ultimate celebration of the season?! Yas Winter Fest is gearing up for 10 days of unmissable fun, taking place from December 13 – 22 at Yas Gateway Park North.

With just one week to go, we’ve rounded up our top 10 picks to check out at Yas Winter Fest. From frosty fun to free activities, you won’t want to miss these!

1. Watch ‘Spain’s Got Talent’ Winner Luis Malabara and UAE’s Favourite Magician, Magic Phil!

Included free with your ticket, catch Luis Malabara’s next-level juggling skills on the festive main stage each day! Part of the non-stop entertianment line-up at Yas Winter Fest, you can also expect choirs, mini- musicals, bands, and performances by renowned illusionist Javier Saba!

Plus, on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December, marvel at Magic Phil’s captivating tricks, with the chance to go on stage too!

2. Ride the All New Trooper in the Carnival Zone

A new exhilarating addition to the Carnival Zone, the Trooper will have you laughing all the way! In the Carnoval Zone you’ll also find classic favourites such as a grand carousel, spinning teacups, mini coaster and more.

3. Watch Disney’s Frozen Under the Stars

Enjoy your favourite holiday movies including Frozen, Home Alone and Ice Age in the outdoor cinema zone! With daily showings at 5pm and 8pm, you’re in for a treat! Best of yet, access is included FREE with your ticket, with bean bag seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

4. Write and Post your Letter To Santa

Enter Santa Land at Yas Winter Fest, where you can make sure to write your wish list and post in in the Polar Express Post Box, with service straight to the North Pole! Best of yet, letters to Santa is a FREE activation- no postage fees required!

While you’re in Santa Land you can also explore arts and crafts in Santa’s Work Shop, or decorate cookies and gingerbread houses in the designated Gingerbread Decorating chalet!

5. Cook Along With Yamonote’s Master Pastry Chef, Nouel Catis

On Saturday 21st December, join a festive cookie decorating session with Yamanote’s own Nouel Catis in the Kibsons Festive Cook School, included FREE with your ticket!

Running from openening to close each day, the Kibsons Festive Cook School will have sessions ranging from sweet treats, savory winter classics and more!

6. Enjoy Abu Dhabi’s Biggest Tree Lighting Ceremony, Daily!

Every day at 6:30 pm, watch as the night comes alive in a magical display of twinkling lights. Expect music, snow and more as Yas Winter Fest’s towering 14metre tree comes to life!

7. Get The Chance to Win a Nintendo Switch

Participate in Just Dance competitions each day on the festive main stage for your chance to win your own copy of Just Dance for Xbox, Ps5 or Nintendo Switch! Plus, on the last weekend, enter the final round for your chance to win the grand prize, your very own Ninendo Switch console!

8. Have a Snowball Fight

Frolic and enjoy the magic of the snow without the cold in the Snow Fight Zone! After your session, be sure to take a ride on the snow- tubing slide, or snap a pic with the ‘Say Freeze!’ Photo wall.

9. Get Your Golden Ticket at the Mega Kids Zone

Enjoy access to each ride 1 time with the purchase of your Kids Zone Golden Ticket. With a myriad of activities including

10. Find Artisinal Treats and Trinkets

Knock some items off your gift list with over 50 exhibitors featuring their trinkets and treasures

Be sure to check out the free activities included with your entry ticket:

• Festive culinary workshops

• Letters to Santa feature

• Unlimited access to main stage shows

• Access to outdoor winter cinema

• Colouring & painting in Santa’s Workshop

Make It a Weekend to Remember!

With so much to explore at Yas Winter Fest, why not turn it into a festive getaway? We recommend staying at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, where you can relax by the outdoor pool, enjoy the kids club, and dine at five premium outlets. Plus, with Yas Theme Parks right at your doorstep, you’re in for a deliciously adventurous weekend!

Advance Tickets Now Available:

Take advantage of the advance purchase rate to guarentee your spot, save on the door, and skip the box office qeueus! With weekends selling out fast, you won’t want to wait!

Looking to exoerience the magic over and over? Opt for the all new Season Ticket, which gains you access to each day of Yas Winter Fest. But hurry! Seaon tickets are only available untili 12th December.

Advanced Purchase Prices:

• Child (3-12 yrs): AED 20

Includes single day entry to the event

• Standard (13+ yrs): AED 25

Includes single day entry to the event

• *new* Child season ticket (3-12 yrs): AED 85

Includes entry to the event every day. Only avaliable in advanced sale period.

• *new* Standard season ticket: AED 110

Includes entry to the event every day. Only avaliable in advanced sale period.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://yaswinterfest.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @yaswinterfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YasWinterFest

Tiktok: yaswinterfest

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87770/yas-winter-fest-abu-dhabi. To avail of a 25% discount, use The Filipino Times’ exclusive code TFTXWINTER25. Hurry, offer valid for limited redemptions only!