The Filipino Business Council Bahrain marks first anniversary

More than 100 participants, including prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals, gathered at a glittering Gala Night to celebrate the first anniversary of The Filipino Business Council Bahrain (TFBCB). The event highlighted the success and growth the Filipino business community has experienced over the past year.

A Year of Achievements

As he took to the center stage, TFBCB President, Rene Ramos welcomed the guests and participants and expressed his gratitude towards the attendees recognizing their presence in the success of the event which is the celebration of the achievements of the Filipino Business Council as well as the challenges that it has faced and surpassed.

He called for concentration on such important goals as enhancing the quality and acceptability of Filipino businesses, supporting new entrepreneurs in establishing their companies, and developing trade and economic relations.

“It is our mission to assist and mentor Filipino entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses in Bahrain,” Ramos said. He further stated that “Once the businesses are initiated, we shall continue with guidance, support, and training for survival, growth, and continued success.”

Support from the Embassy

During the speech of the guest of honor, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, the Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, she extended her warm congratulations to the council for its progress and achievements in the past year. The Ambassador stated that she was truly pleased with the strides of the council and added that such success stories demonstrate the collective effort of the Filipino business community in Bahrain. She indicated that the embassy continued to be committed to supporting the council and promised full assistance and guidance that would better empower the business sector.

Ambassador Louis also announced another important development in terms of communication and coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), there will be on-ground contact representation when DTI delegates visit Bahrain, so that the needs and insights of the business community are better represented and understood.

She expressed the hope that this closer coordination between the embassy, DTI, and the Filipino Business Council Bahrain would significantly ease the way through challenges and opportunities and further improve the successes of Filipino businesses in the region.

Insights from UNIDO

Dr. Hashim Hussain, head of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) ITPO Bahrain was very enthusiastic about the increased involvement of Filipino entrepreneurs in general and the growing role of women in business. He acknowledged the positive trends within the Philippines’ entrepreneurial environment and commended the nation’s robust entrepreneurial spirit.

He stressed that continuous collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in further developing and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem is necessary. UNIDO, he emphasized, is committed to the development of business opportunities and growth of Filipino entrepreneurs.

The Philippines, he said, was one of the focal points of the Entrepreneurial Development and Innovation Program, or EDIP, which draws inspiration from the Bahrain Business Model and is designed to provide the necessary facilities and training to new entrepreneurs.

Community Spirit

Mr. Yusuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up at the Manama Capital Directorate, delivered an eloquent speech on how these events ensure community spirit and drive forward Bahrain’s economy.

He added that such joint efforts benefit not only the individual enterprise but also contribute to a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem as a whole. His speech is so powerful emphasizing the call to improve the business landscape at the local level, encouraging further building of strong connections within the community.

Attendance and Notable Guests

The event was graced by entrepreneurs from the Bahrain SMEs Society, led by its president Dr. Abdulhassan Aldairi and Vice President Engr. AbdulRahim Fakhroo, as well as representatives from UNIDO Entrepreneurs. Leaders from various Filipino community organizations, such as Good Cause Bahrain, Pinay Ikaw, the Filipino American Association of Bahrain, and the Filipino Writers’ Circle, were also in attendance.

B2B Business Matching Session

An earlier B2B Business Matching Session drew a good number of entrepreneurs involving 20 council members engaged and presented various products and services, creating an enabling environment for new partnerships and ventures.

The event was graced by Consul Bryan Baguio of Philippine Embassy Manama, who gave words of inspiration, commending the officers and members of the council for their dedication and hard work in organizing such effective activities. He acknowledged how big a role these events play in strengthening ties within the business community.

Insights from Dr. Abdulhassan Aldairi

The entrepreneurial landscape of Bahrain was alive at a recent B2B business matching and networking session as Dr. Abdulhassan Aldairi, sway over the audience with his pearls of wisdom. His speech outlined the problems and prospects facing entrepreneurs in the Kingdom and provided important insights into it.

The event was replete with interactive discussions and negotiations among the participants, which yielded several agreements for business networking. This success underlined how well the session had managed to create market opportunities and add value for entrepreneurs, while the need for further reinforcement in collaboration within Bahrain’s business environment was again pointed out.

A Milestone Celebration

The anniversary celebration was one of the important milestones of the council and proved how coordination works, how business relations are further developed. It proved once again that networking is a real key driver of sustainable business development and opening new doors.

This gala night provided a platform for reinforcing ties within the business community and highlighted the council’s commitment to fostering Filipino talent and collaboration in the Bahraini business community.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

According to Dr. Ilene Valian A. Agana, head of Government and Public Relations for TFBCB, the organization is committed to unending improvement in its corporate entrepreneurial skills and business leadership. “Such efforts are necessary in driving business growth and ensuring its sustainability within the community.” She also explained that the TFBCB is committed to linking its members with the larger ecosystem that supports business growth-essentially a part of its advocacy.

Initiated substantial efforts have been ensured by the group in commitment for the growth and success of Filipino entrepreneurs.

Looking ahead to 2025

During the program, Dr. Agana outlined the planned activities for the first anniversary celebration and reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to enhancing its members’ growth opportunities.

Moving ahead towards 2025, the exciting variety of activities supporting entrepreneurship, improving business acumen, and the exchange culture program had included but not limited to: Ongoing Business mentorship through guidance or mentorship of new budding entrepreneurs, EDIP UNIDO ITPO Bahrain Course: A thorough-going course on enterprise development, business administration and marketing to extend the capacity of ventures, Workshop on AI, Digital Currencies Seminars: Symposia updating members on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies and Hala Bira Cultural Event.

Closing Remarks

“Don’t watch the journey, take part in it.” This was the challenged echoed by TFBCB Vice President, Anthony Manabat, urging everyone to take part and be an active participant in the change that this organization envisualizes.

Manabat strongly referred to the organization he had seen being formed from 11 impassioned and visionary founding members into a robust circle embodied by 32 committed individuals. This tremendous evolution shows the milestones reached and growing commitment collectively shared towards a common vision, urging or calling the members to actively participate in its program. Manabat led them to an awareness that they had the capacity, for each voice, every action, was tied with a shared journey of collective desire.

The night was wrapped with re-energized and optimistic feeling where business executives were able to network, secure new partnerships, and strategize how else they could complement Bahrain’s successful entrepreneurship ecosystem.

TFBCB elected officers are Rene Ramos as President, Anthony Manabat, Vice President; Cristina Fulgencio, Administration/Executive Secretary; and Marilou Martinez, Finance/Treasurer. Dr. Ilene Agana serves as the Chair of Government Relations, while Karen Letran is the Chair of the Events and Marketing Committee.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)